Ultimate sh*thousery! Video shows Australia hero Redmayne throwing away Peru goalkeeper's penalty notes in water bottle stunt

The shot-stopper made headlines for his comical mind-games, but his tactics were not limited to dancing on his line

Footage has emerged of Australia hero Andrew Redmayne throwing away the penalty notes of Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese ahead of their crunch shoot-out on Monday.

The two national sides locked horns at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar in the penultimate World Cup qualification play-off, with the match ultimately having to be decided on penalties.

Footage of Redmayne's mind-games went viral as the Aussie 'keeper danced around on his line in a bid to put off Peru's penalty takers – which ultimately worked – but that wasn't the only edge he gave his team.

Ultimate sh*thousery

As both teams were preparing to take their spot-kicks, Redmayne can be seen throwing away Gallese's water bottle - which appeared to have notes on Australia's penalty takers.

Before their shootout for a place at the World Cup, Australia keeper Andrew Redmayne threw away the Peru keeper’s water bottle that had all his penalty-taker notes on it 😳



