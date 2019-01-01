Victor Wanyama opens season account as Tottenham demolish Huddersfield Town

The Kenya international got off the mark to help the Lilywhites to a commanding display against Jan Siewert’s men

Victor Wanyama scored his first goal of the season as Hotspur demolished already relegated side 4-0 in Saturday’s Premier League game.

On the back of an impressive cameo appearance in their 1-0 win over in Tuesday’s first-leg quarter-final game, the midfielder was handed his sixth start this term and he delivered an outstanding display for the Lilywhites.

The 27-year-old who has been limited to eight league games this season due to lingering knee injury broke the deadlock at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 24th minutes.

The former star rounded goalkeeper Ben Hamer to end a 14-month goal drought for Spurs, having last scored February last year, against .

Three minutes later Lucas Moura doubled the lead for Mauricio Pochettino’s men to seal the first-half commanding display.

In the 87th minute, the Brazilian midfielder added his second in the game before completing his hat-trick in additional time.

Wanyama featured for the entire duration as well as DR Congo international Elias Kachunga who ended with the losing side while Benin striker Steve Mounie was introduced in the 69th minute.

With the win, Tottenham climbed to the third spot in the log after garnering 67 points from 33 games.

They will hope to consolidate on their position when they visit Manchester City in their next league game on Wednesday.