Victor Osimhen fires Sporting Charleroi into Europa League playoffs final

The Nigeria international was at his best to help the Zebras defeat Yves Vanderhaeghe’s men at Guldensporenstadion

Victor Osimhen scored a pair of goals as Charleroi reached the Belgian playoffs final after a 2-1 victory over KV Kortrijk on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was handed his eighth appearance in the competition this season by manager Mehdi Bayat.

The Zebras started the game on the back foot after ’s Imoh Ezekiel opened the scoring for Yves Vanderhaeghe’s men in the sixth minute.

Three minutes before the interval, Osimhen turned the game around for his side by igniting the comeback with his strike in the 42nd minute.

The on-loan attacker completed his brace in the 56th minute after he was set up by Gabriele Angella.

Osimhen has now scored 19 goals across all competitions this season. He was later replaced by Mali's Adama Niane with five minutes left to play.

Sporting Charleroi are set to play Antwerp in the final of the Europa League playoffs on Sunday with the aim of grabbing the final qualification ticket for the European tournament.

On the international scene, Osimhen has been included in Gernot Rohr’s 25-man provisional squad to the 2019 in .

Nigeria are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.