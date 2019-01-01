Victor Moses set for Fenerbahce return against Kasımpasa
Victor Moses is set to make a return for Fenerbahce when they take on Kasımpasa in a Turkish Super Lig game on Saturday.
The Nigerian winger missed the Yellow Canaries’ games against Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor due to a groin injury he suffered in their 1-1 stalemate with Galatasaray.
The on-loan Chelsea winger has made 12 appearances for Ersun Yanal’s men across all competitions, scoring two goals.
Moses took to the social media to announce his return to training ahead of his side’s meeting with the Apaches.
‘Great to be back out training with the lads,” he posted on Instagram.
Moses will be expected to shine the Super Eagles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt scheduled for June and July.
Nigeria are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.