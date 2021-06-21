'What does favourite position mean?' - Versatile Alaba discusses best role ahead of Real Madrid move

The Austria international is capable of operating in defence or midfield, with it yet to be determined where he will play for the Blancos

David Alaba is taking his versatility to Real Madrid after a 13-year spell at Bayern Munich, and is reluctant to settle on a favoured position for the Blancos.

For now, the Austria international is filling whatever role is required by his country at Euro 2020, with the 28-year-old currently being used as a central defensive playmaker.

He has also played in a wide attacking post over recent weeks, while often finding himself used at full-back during a trophy-laden stint at Allianz Arena.

What has been said?

With Sergio Ramos departing Real are expected to use Alaba at centre-half, but he told UEFA's official website when asked to pick his best position: "For a long time I played at left-back for Bayern Munchen; more recently I played as a central defender, before that I played in midfield now and again.

"So what does favourite position mean? I'm happy to play wherever I can help the team the most."

Defensive berth

Alaba appears most at home when playing out from the back, and a man who claimed 10 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns during his time at Bayern feels comfortable in the role that he currently fills with Austria.

Asked what he likes most about that berth, Alaba said: "I think you have a lot of influence on the game in this position in both directions – in attack and in defence.

"You get a different perspective on the game, can read it differently maybe. You have the ball a lot in this position, you can set the pace and influence in the build-up of the game more."

The bigger picture

Alaba is leaving Bayern at the end of his contract, with a switch to Spain being made as a free agent.

He has committed to a five-year deal with Real and will form part of a summer refresh at Santiago Bernabeu that has already seen Carlo Ancelotti replace Zinedine Zidane in the dugout.

