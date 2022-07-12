Vela, Chicharito and Ferreira headline MLS All-Star squad to face Liga MX

A total of 26 players are in the selection for the mid-summer event which pits the two North American divisions against one another

Carlos Vela, Chicharito Hernandez and Jesus Ferreira will headline the MLS roster for the upcoming MLS All-Star Game against the best of Liga MX.

Ferreira is joined by U.S. men's national team teammates Sean Johnson, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, DeAndre Yedlin, Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris in the squad, which features 26 players from a total of 16 clubs.

The MLS All-Stars will look to make it two wins from two against their Liga MX counterparts, having taken down their southern neighbours in a shootout in the 2021 match.

MLS All-Star roster in full

GOALKEEPERS: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Sean Johnson (NYCFC), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Alexander Callens (NYCFC), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Diego Palacios (LAFC), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC

MIDFIELDERS: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Emmanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United), Ilie Sanchez (LAFC)

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Taty Castellanos (NYCFC), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Taxi Fountas (D.C. United), Chicharito Hernandez (LA Galaxy), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

A closer look at the MLS All-Star squad

The squad features players representing 10 different countries, with Vela, Chicharito and Julian Araujo all representing Mexico on the international stage. In total, there are 14 first-time All-Stars set to represent MLS in Minnesota.

The squad was chosen by a combination of fan voting, selections by head coach Adrian Heath and a pair of picks from MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Garber's selections were Sean Johnson, the reigning MLS Cup MVP for NYCFC, and CF Montreal defender Kamal Miller, who, along with Dayne St. Clair, will represent Canada in the squad.

When and where is the MLS All-Star Game?

The MLS All-Stars will face the Liga MX All-Stars on August 10 at Minnesota United's Allianz Field.

