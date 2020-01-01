'Vela and Jimenez are the best players in Concacaf' - Mexico star Pizzaro

The two El Tri stars are top of the pile when it comes to players in North and Central America says their international teammate

Miami's Rodolfo Pizarro says there’s little to separate fellow internationals Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vela as the best player currently available to play in the Concacaf region.

Pizarro moved to Florida from Chivas this offseason and has already faced Vela, who plays for LAFC, in an interrupted start to his first season. Inter Miami lost the game to LAFC 1-0 in their first game in America’s top tier with Vela scoring the game-winner.

The attacking midfielder conceded that Jimenez, who plays for in the Premier League, is scoring his goals against a higher standard of opposition, but maintained that Vela is in contention to be North America’s elite footballer.

“I think they [Vela and Jimenez] are the best,” Pizarro told ESPN. “It’s difficult because Raul is scoring goals against and and Carlos is in the MLS.

“In talent, everyone knows about Carlos Vela. I think it’s between the two and it’s even.”

Pizarro may have only played two matches for his new team, but has already noticed a huge difference between America and his home country.

He’s enjoyed being out of the limelight, but is worried about the lack of profile hurting his marketability as a young El Tri star.

“You get more tranquillity,” the 26-year-old added. “In the street, nobody bothers you and you can go out to dinner in peace.

“But you also lose because nobody is looking at you or knows what you are doing.

“You win on one side and lose on another

“it’s completely different being in Chivas, for better or worse.

“it can sink your career if you can’t cope with the pressure or it can catapult you to being a name, help you a lot with marketing.”

Pizarro, whose performances for Chivas inspired David Beckham’s club to make him their marquee signing, is adjusting to life in a new city despite being prohibited from training.

He says he misses playing with the ball and that the current training regime will lead to players being ill-prepared to resume competitive matches.

"After this [break] we'll be more ready to run a marathon than to play football," he said. "It'd be good if they could find a solution to play five a side or something so we're aren't going so long without playing with the ball."