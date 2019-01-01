Wednesday's clash between and had a little bit of everything but, following a flurry of early goals, plenty of tense moments and a bit of late VAR drama, Spurs sealed their place in the semi-finals.

After topping Manchester City 1-0 at home in the opening leg, Spurs edged the Premier League champions on away goals after a drama-filled match.

It was a match that saw four goals in the opening 11 minutes, as Son Heung-min scored twice while Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva also fired goals in what was the most rapid-fire start in Champions League history.

Sterling added another in the 21st minute, and the match calmed down from there until Sergio Aguero rocketed a shot past Hugo Lloris to give City the advantage in the 59th minute.

Fernando Llorente then scored to restore Spurs' advantage, as he diverted a corner home off his hip to give his side the lead, though there were suspicions of handball.

Article continues below

They somehow found a way to hold on from there, with Sterling's stunning last-gasp finish ruled out moments later due to VAR detecting an offside Sergio Aguero.

It was one of the best matches in Champions League history, and it caused a huge reaction throughout the footballing world.

I preferred football when Spurs would lose in the last second to a dodgy offside goal.

Damn you, VAR - you've ruined everything. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 17, 2019

wfiuhefijvbeojefvnojegfnvepgfjevgpinbgw — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 17, 2019

Pictures have been released of the VAR official from the #MCITOT game... pic.twitter.com/UnCuwhzxUq — Josh. (@josh12marley) April 17, 2019

City gonna spend £589M in the summer.



Might even buy out the VAR tech — kenna (@kennagq) April 17, 2019

One of the best games I’ve ever seen & VAR added to it!!! #cityspurs @ChampionsLeague — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 17, 2019

That's the anti-93:20. What an absolute killer — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) April 17, 2019

DISALLOWED! Absolutely incredible. Raheem Sterling looks to have scored a hat-trick, but VAR says Aguero was offside. #MCITOT #UCL pic.twitter.com/T3w5WQIh2g — Goal (@goal) April 17, 2019

The only way VAR could be more popular right now is if it disallowed Brexit. #MCITOT — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) April 17, 2019

What a game... FOOTBALL ❤️ — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 17, 2019

To VAR or not to VAR?? 👀😂 — Tom Huddlestone (@Huddz8) April 17, 2019

What a game! Football sometimes is a joke... just incredible! — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 17, 2019

What a game. Proof yet again true joy of football is making us experience emotions we’re meant to feel in real life but are dead to inside. Spurs amazing. What Collective Tenacity. Quadruple gone for City. How they respond to being mortal will define their season. And ’s — roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 17, 2019