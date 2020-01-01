Van Ginkel signs new one-year Chelsea contract despite long-term injury problems

The 27-year-old midfielder's Blues career has been disrupted by loans and spells on the treatment table, but he has a chance to prove himself

Marco van Ginkel has been given another chance to prove himself for after being handed a new one-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old has spent eight years as a Blues player after joining from Vitesse in 2013 for £8 million, and was dubbed the 'next Frank Lampard' by the Dutch club's former boss Peter Bosz.

However long-term injuries and spells out on loan have limited his chances of making an impact on the Chelsea first team.

More teams

The international midfielder suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury two months into his Blues career - after making what are only his four first-team appearances for the club so far - and after recovering spent the whole of the 2014-15 campaign on loan with .

In the following campaign, the central midfielder had a further two loan spells, with Premier League side and then back in the Eredivisie at .

He impressed in Eindhoven, scoring eight goals in 16 matches to win his temporary side the league title and earn himself a recall to the national team.

He has spent more time on loan at PSV since, however in July 2018 he needed an operation on his knee and he has not played a professional game since, but he had finally returned to full training before the 2019-20 season was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chelsea manager Lampard seems keen to give Van Ginkel a chance to resume his career at the top level, and the player recently spoke about his positivity of getting a new Stamford Bridge deal and of proving himself capable of starring for the club.

He told Dutch publication AD: "My agent, Karel Jansen, is in talks with Chelsea about a new contract for me. I am very happy at this show of confidence in me by the club.

Article continues below

"It is quite something when a club tries to keep a player who has been out injured so long and in these uncertain times as well.

"If a deal can be done I expect to make my comeback in Chelsea's Under-23 side.

"The prospects look very good. I have worked really hard to come back. I can now train four to five times a week. I was on the point of re-joining group training in March before the coronavirus outbreak."