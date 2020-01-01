Van Dijk: Liverpool intend to defend Premier League title after ending 30-year wait

The Dutch defender has played a key role in the Reds returning to the top of the domestic tree, but the challenge now is to remain on that perch

Virgil van Dijk says that are determined to defend their Premier League title in 2020-21, with the Reds having waited 30 years to get their hands back on the English top-flight crown.

Three decades of pain on Merseyside have been brought to a close by Jurgen Klopp’s record-setting side.

A long-awaited triumph has, however, been secured during the most testing periods for the global population as, amid the coronavirus pandemic, no fans are able to attend sporting events around the world.

Liverpool have got over the Premier League line without supporters there to soak up the achievement and revel in it.

Foundations are, however, been laid for long-term success, with the Reds looking to piece together another dynasty to match those enjoyed by the club in the 1970s and 80s, and Van Dijk will have a big part to play in that project.

The Dutch defender has been a revelation since being snapped up for £75 million ($94m) in the winter transfer window of 2018, with his qualities proving to be a final piece of the title puzzle.

The 28-year-old centre-half is proud of have been a talismanic figure in a trophy-laden period for Liverpool, but is eager to ensure that the last 13 months are no flash in the pan.

Van Dijk told NBCSN’s Men in Blazers: “I’m very proud, I’m very happy to deliver the title for the fans who have been waiting for so long.

“What we try and do is focus on how to be as consistent as we have been this year and try and win every game the following season.

“But we all start from scratch. Everyone is at zero and we all want to go again and try and do it again but it’s going to be so tough.

“[The aim is] To retain it. To try and defend it. It’s so difficult - we tried to defend our title this year and we got beat by , which was a big blow.”

While Liverpool have surrendered their continental crown in 2019-20, they have added UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League winners’ medals to their collection and will be looking to keep the silverware flowing on the back of another transfer window next term.