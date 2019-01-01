Van Dijk hoping for Liverpool wins, title triumph and nice weather!

The Reds defender has called for cool heads as Jurgen Klopp’s side continue with their bid to land a first to-flight crown in 29 years

Virgil van Dijk is looking for to “keep winning” in pursuit of the Premier League title, but would also welcome some nice weather along the way.

The Reds find themselves back at the summit following a 2-0 victory away at Cardiff.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to dig deep once again in South , with difficult conditions and determined opponents making life difficult for them.

Having got over that hurdle, a first top-flight crown in 29 years remains up for grabs.

Liverpool are, however, aware that their fate remains out of their hands as defending champions have played one game less and are only two points off the pace.

Maintaining focus will be crucial from this point, with Van Dijk telling the Reds’ official website: "You try to keep a cool head and I think that's something we have improved on during the season.

"Just keep doing what we are doing, don't panic and we will get opportunities because we have plenty of quality in the team and no team can defend at their highest level for 90 minutes.

"So there will always be slight moments of spaces that we can exploit and I think we did it."

Liverpool have already recorded their best-ever points tally in the Premier League, with victory over Cardiff taking them to 88.

More are required, though, in order to claim the ultimate prize, with Van Dijk hoping that fortune will favour the Reds on and off the field.

The Dutch defender added: "The only thing we can do is keep playing and keep winning.

"Keep enjoying it and hopefully the weather stays nice and let's go for it.

"We need everyone, we need all of the fans, and like today as well we had great support, so we will see how it ends."

Liverpool will be back in Premier League action on Friday when they play host to already-relegated Huddersfield.

Prior to that, they will be interested spectators when City take in their game in hand against arch-rivals United in a Manchester derby at Old Trafford .