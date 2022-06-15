Van Dijk could have joined Crystal Palace for £5m - but Liverpool star was turned down for being 'too slow'

The ex-Eagles boss decided against Van Dijk, who went on to become a standout at Southampton and then the Reds

Former Crystal Palace boss Neil Warnock has revealed that he had the chance to sign Virgil van Dijk for just £5 million before his Southampton move - but passed up on the opportunity.

Van Dijk went on to shine at the Saints and then Liverpool, where he has blossomed into one of the world's best defenders.

But according to Warnock, concerns over the Dutchman's pace led him to turn the player down.

What did Warnock say about Van Dijk?

"The one that got away from me was Virgil van Dijk," Warnock told the Mirror. "I got offered him when I was at Crystal Palace for £5 million.

"But my chief scout said he was too slow and he ended up at Southampton instead! It’s a shame because anything he may lack in pace, he makes up for 10-fold in his ability to read the game."

'The fans always want more'

Warnock also passed judgement on Gareth Southgate's England team, who are reeling after going down to an historic 4-0 home defeat to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League.

"I don't think there was anybody better than Gareth but the problem he's got is he's had so much success," he added.

"When I first started in football an experienced manager Bob Murphy told me 'the problem with success is the fans always want more'.

"Gareth needs to get a few weeks off to recharge his batteries. These results mean at the beginning of the next camp people will be apprehensive.

"I don't think you can win as England manager. I think it's a horrible job. It's impossible to please everybody. I think it's a no-win."

