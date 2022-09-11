Is Van de Beek a 10, 8 or 6 for Man Utd? Midfielder 'wants to play' amid struggle for minutes

Donny van de Beek just “wants to play” at Manchester United, with the Dutch midfielder pointing out that he can fill a variety of positions.

Dutch star lacking in game time

Faces competition for places

Can fill several creative roles

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton after struggling for game time at his parent club. He is now working under former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, a coach he knows well, but has played just 19 minutes of Premier League football in the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Van de Beek has told the Red Devils’ official website of his battle for minutes: “Everyone wants to play, but you have to show it and you need to improve yourself every day to be in the first XI. A club like United needs many options and needs a big squad to play and to have a good season. I switch sometimes – sometimes I play in the ‘10’, sometimes in the ‘8’, in Ajax sometimes I play in the ‘6’, so I can play in different positions.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek has made three substitute appearances for United this season, but has never been introduced prior to the 78th minute.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has made just 30 appearances for United in total since completing his £35 million ($41m) transfer from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DE BEEK? United will be back in Europa League action on Thursday when making the trip to Moldovan champions FC Sheriff.