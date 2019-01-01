Van Bommel: PSV won't sell Lozano during winter transfer window

The manager feels he'll have the Mexican star - and his other top players - at his disposal as the club looks to defend its Eredivisie title

Hirving Lozano won't leave PSV this winter. At least, that's what the club's manager expects.

The star Mexico winger has been linked with a number of moves abroad practically since arriving on European soil in the summer of 2017. He got off to a hot start with the Dutch club after arriving from Pachuca, scoring 17 goal as the team captured the Eredivisie title.

Lozano's reputation grew this summer when he scored for Mexico against Germany at the World Cup, continued to trouble defenders in the rest of the competition and has shown no signs of slowing down in his second Eredivisie season.

Yet even after his World Cup goal took his fame to a new level, PSV managed to fend off bids for Lozano and is now set to do the same in the winter window, according to manager Mark van Bommel.

"We're able to refuse all offers. Nobody will leave and I don't think we'll sign anybody this winter," Van Bommel said at the club's training camp in Doha, Qatar.

That's not entirely true. French defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin was sold to Besiktas while Van Bommel will allow Dutch midfielder Bart Ramselaar to leave this winter as well. However, all major players, including Lozano, forward Steven Bergwijn and goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet, are expected to stay.

The Eindhoaven club currently leads the Dutch league but has only a two-point cushion over second-place Ajax. Ajax. however, qualified for the Champions League knockout stage while PSV saw their campaign cut short after failing to get a win in a group made up of Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter.

Lozano is on pace for an even better season than his debut campaign in Europe. The 23-year-old currently has 11 goals in 17 league matches in addition to his four goals in the Champions League this season.

He also has emerged as the most important player on the Mexico national team, attending each of the three national team camps since the 2018 World Cup and mentioning his desire to be a leader for El Tri going forward.

Lozano will look to add onto his goal total when PSV returns from its winter break for a January 20 match against FC Emmen. It also has a friendly match on January 11 against Belgian team Club Brugge before returning to the Netherlands from the Middle East.