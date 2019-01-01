Vallejo convinced he still has a future at Real Madrid

A spate of hamstring injuries have limited the Spaniard's development, but he still plans to prove himself at Santiago Bernabeu

Jesus Vallejo is adamant he has a future at and plans to stay after overcoming injury problems.

Vallejo joined Madrid from Real Zaragoza in 2015 after emerging as one of 's most promising youngsters.

At hometown club Zaragoza, Vallejo was appointed captain as a teenager and impressed with his technical abilities and reading of the game from centre-back.

Madrid loaned him back to Zaragoza and then to , where he caught the eye despite fitness problems, which have also interrupted his career since returning to Santiago Bernabeu for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Vallejo made just five appearances this term, but all of them were in the last three months and he is feeling optimistic about the future.

"We only talk about how the season has gone," Vallejo told Marca when asked if he had spoken to coach Zinedine Zidane about his plans next season. "But I am clear that I want to stay.

"I want to stay. I am very happy in the club and I feel very loved by the fans as well as by my team-mates.

"The coach also gave me confidence in the last matches. I'm looking forward to the new season to help the team.

"It has been a complicated season, especially at the beginning due to injuries. It's not been easy, but it made me improve myself.

Article continues below

"I am very happy with how I finished, for having done it playing and finding myself well. As for the team, we have to improve and learn a lot from this year."

Vallejo is now away on international duty with Spain's U-21 side ahead of the European Championships, where he will be hoping to impress his club boss and build on his recent progress.

La Roja have been drawn in Group A alongside , and and will kick off their campaign on June 16.