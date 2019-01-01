Valencia could return for final two Manchester United matches

The Ecuadorian, who is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of 2018-19, has returned to training ahead of the trip to Huddersfield

Antonio could return for 's final two games of the Premier League season.

The 33-year-old club captain, who has not played since the 2-0 win at on January 2, trained with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team on Wednesday.

It means Valencia could be in line to feature against on Sunday and on May 12, in what would be his final appearances for the Red Devils.

The veteran defender has only managed five Premier League appearances this term, with Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot pushing him down the squad pecking order.

The former Athletic man is expected to leave United at the end of the season, with the club thought to have chosen not to take up the option to extend his contract.

The international moved to Old Trafford in 2009 and has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, the and the during his time in Manchester.

Marcus Rashford also took part in Wednesday's session, after managing 65 minutes of the 1-1 draw with last Sunday due to a shoulder problem.

United realistically need to beat Huddersfield and Cardiff to stand a chance of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

The draw with Chelsea leaves them three points behind Maurizio Sarri's side, who sit fourth, while they also have a worse goal difference.

Solskjaer's men have lost seven of their last ten outings across all competitions and must get back to winning ways if they are to have any chance of qualifying for next season's .