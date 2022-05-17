Vakoun Bayo: Sporting Charleroi seal permanent deal for Ivory Coast star from KAA Gent

Sporting Charleroi have confirmed the signing of forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo on a permanent contract from Belgian Pro League rivals KAA Gent.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international moved to Charleroi at the start of the season from the Buffalos on loan but the two clubs have reached an agreement for the deal to be made permanent until June 2026.

“Sporting Charleroi is pleased to announce that it has reached a contract agreement with Vakoun [Bayo],” the club confirmed on their official website. “Bayo is now contracted to us until June 2026 after the club has, at the same time, exercised the purchase option.

“Bayo, who arrived this winter from the Buffalos, was quickly unanimous around his qualities as a scorer, planting eleven goals in the space of 17 games, including four assists.

“Bayo having become an essential element of the zebra attack, it had become obvious that Charleroi had to exercise its option to buy the six-month loan.”

The statement continued: “The staff, the management, the players, and the whole big Sporting family are delighted with the extension of Bayo’s stay under our colors and wish him every success for the rest of his adventures in the Black Country.

“Good luck, Vakoun!”

Meanwhile, Gent have also released a statement confirming Bayo’s permanent switch to Charleroi.

“The 25-year-old Ivorian striker moves permanently to the Black Country after a loan spell,” read part of the statement on Gent’s official website. “Bayo came over from Toulouse in the summer of 2021. In total, he came out in our club colors seven times.

“In the winter he went on loan to Sporting Charleroi, which now has the purchase option. The club wishes Vakoun every success in his further career.”

Born on January 10, 1997, Bayo is an Ivorian professional footballer, who joined Dunajska Streda in March 2018. He made his Slovak league debut against SK Slovan Bratislava on March 18, 2018.

Bayo moved to Scottish Premiership club Celtic in January 2019. He was left out of the Celtic squad for the later stages of the 2018-19 Uefa Europa League, with the club only able to register three of their four January signings.

Article continues below

He made his debut for Celtic against Kilmarnock on February 17, 2019, coming on as a late substitute shortly before Scott Brown scored a late winner.

On August 12, 2020, Bayo signed for French club Toulouse, on a one-year loan, with an additional option to buy, and on December 22, 2021, he agreed to join Charleroi on loan until the end of the season, also with an option to buy.