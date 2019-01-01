Vahid Halilhodzic replaces Herve Renard as Morocco coach
The former PSG boss was officially presented at a news conference in Rabat on Thursday.
This brings to an end the Atlas Lions' exhaustive search for a permanent replacement for Herve Renard, who left his role after a disappointing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations outing in Egypt.
A former Yugoslavia international who won the Uefa European U21 Championship, and Ligue 1 with Nantes during his playing days, Halilhodzic started his coaching career in 1990 with Velez.
The 67-year-old had subsequent spells at Beauvais, Raja Casablanca, Lille and Rennes before a two-year stint with PSG, with whom he lifted the Coupe de France in 2004.
On the international scene, he was in charge of Cote d’Ivoire, Algeria and Japan.
His primary goal is to qualify the North African country for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. Morocco featured in the 2018 edition but crashed out after the group stage matches.