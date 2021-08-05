USWNT win Olympic bronze medal after thrilling 4-3 victory over Australia
The United States Women's national team have won an Olympic Bronze medal after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Australia.
Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd reached scored a brace to help Vlatko Andonovski's side overcome Australia, whose ultimately finished fourth in the tournament despite goals from Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik.
The USWNT have now won six Olympic medals (Four golds, one silver and one bronze), which draws them level with Brazil as the most successful nation in the history of the Games.
