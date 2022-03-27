USWNT prospect Rodman feuds with Gotham FC keeper Harris in Twitter spat over dribble move

United States women's national team prospect Trinity Rodman was involved in a feud with Gotham FC goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris on Twitter over a dribble move in an NWSL contest on Friday.

Rodman and Harris lined up on opposite sides in a 1-1 draw between the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC in the Challenge Cup group stage on the artificial turf at Segra Field.

After the match, the home side posted a video of Ashley Sanchez leaving Ali Krieger on the floor with a neat piece of skill on the right wing, which provoked an angry response from the latter's team-mate Harris.

What's been said?

The Washington Spirit's post included the caption "Hey Gotham FC, too soon?”, to which the Gotham No.1 replied: "Get us a professional field and then we can talk.

"Until then take your amateur sh*t back to your high school field.”

How did Rodman get involved?

Washington Spirit forward Rodman, who made her debut for the USWNT in February, hit back at Harris by claiming that no one else struggled to stay on their feet during the game.

"I didn’t see anyone else fallin like that? U can accept her ankles got broke," said the 18-year-old.

Harris couldn't resist getting in the last word after Rodman's intervention as she poked fun at her lack of experience at international level, with the 36-year-old having represented the USMNT on 25 occasions herself.

"Oh my bad… one camp in and she’s feeling confident hunny," she replied.

