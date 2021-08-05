USMNT's Busio moves from Sporting KC to Venezia in deal worth up to $11 million

The midfielder will head to Serie A after shining in MLS and at the Gold Cup

U.S. men's national team midfielder Gianluca Busio has officially signed with Venezia, Sporting KC confirmed on Thursday.

Busio departs Sporting KC for Serie A after shining in MLS and at the Gold Cup, where he helped the U.S. to a trophy this summer.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who becomes the second young American to join Venezia after former FC Dallas youngster Tanner Tessman, will move on in a deal worth an initial $6 million, which could rise to $11m with future incentives and clauses.

“This is a very proud moment for me and my family,” Busio said. “I’d like to thank everyone who has made it possible, especially all the people at Sporting KC who have helped me become the player and person I am today.

"Sporting will always have a special place in my heart and I’m grateful to have started my career at such an amazing club. The people, the fans, the city - everything about Kansas City was perfect and it will always feel like home. This is the next step in my career and I’m really excited to join Venezia.”

“Gianluca has embodied all of the core values we look for in a player,” Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes added. “He has consistently put the team first while demonstrating tremendous professionalism and an unwavering commitment to improving his game and helping the club win. Gianluca is a special talent with outstanding character, and we wish him nothing but the best at Venezia.”

Busio, who was recently compared to Andrea Pirlo by Vermes in an interview with Goal, amassed eight goals and nine assists in 70 first-team appearances during his time with Sporting KC

He originally joined the club at age 15, earning his debut one year later while becoming the second-youngest player in MLS history to provide an assist and score a goal.

Busio's recent rise as a defensive midfielder at SKC led to him joining the USMNT for this summer's Gold Cup, where he featured in all six games, starting four.

Venezia, who were promoted to Serie A after the 2020-21 season, will begin play in Serie A by visiting Napoli on August 22.

