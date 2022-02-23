USMNT's McKennie ruled out 8-12 weeks as Juventus midfielder will miss final World Cup qualifiers
Weston McKennie will miss eight-to-12 weeks after suffering an injury in Juventus' 1-1 draw with Villarreal, knocking him out of the U.S. men's national team's final World Cup qualifiers.
The U.S. has three games remaining in CONCACAF's World Cup qualifying, as they're set to face Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica in their final matches with plenty still to play for.
As things stand, the U.S. sit second in the table, but are just four points out of fourth place, which would see them head to an Intercontinental Playoff in June.
