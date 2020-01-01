USMNT confirm November clash with Wales as second match of 2020

The U.S. will gather for the first time since February with Gregg Berhalter able to call in several top stars for the first time in a year

The U.S. men's national team's long-awaited return to action will come in a November friendly against , U.S. Soccer announced on Friday.

Gregg Berhalter's side will face Wales on November 12 at 's Liberty Stadium, marking the 's second match of a disjointed 2020.

The match, which will be played without fans in the stadium, will be hopefully one of two on European soil, U.S. Soccer confirmed, with the federation still working to secure an opponent for a second match.

According to Yahoo Sports, that match could potentially see the U.S. take on at 's Craven Cottage after seeing reported friendlies against and New Zealand fall through.

The match against Wales will give Berhalter the opportunity to call in a squad of European-based regulars for the first time this year, with the USMNT's only match in 2020 a friendly win over to conclude the annual January camp.

Berhalter's squad for November is expected to be largely composed of European-based players, with stars still in the midst of their season and limited when it comes to travel during the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak postponed a clash between the USMNT and Wales originally scheduled in March, but the two sides will now go head-to-head as Berhalter will have the opportunity to call in stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest for the first time in almost one full year.

“First and foremost, we are looking forward to getting the group together after such a challenging year,” Berhalter said.

“Wales is a quality opponent with high-level players, so it’s a good opportunity to test ourselves. We appreciate all the work by the Football Association of Wales and here at U.S. Soccer to provide this opportunity to compete.”

The camp could also see the inclusion of several young newcomers, headlined by star Gio Reyna, whom Berhalter was looking to call in back in the spring.

Upon arriving in Wales, the team and staff will operate inside a controlled environment in a hotel near Cardiff. Members of the travelling party will undergo multiple Covid-19 tests prior to traveling and will then undergo frequent tests in Wales before beginning training as a team.