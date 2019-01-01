US Soccer reports U20 Women's World Cup 2020 will be held in Nigeria

As the world awaits the naming of the hosts for the next year's global youth event, the American governing body has made a revelation

will be the preferred 10th hosts of the U20 Women's World Cup scheduled to be staged in July 2020, according to the United States Soccer Federation.

Three-time world champions, the United States will be aiming to qualify for their 10th appearance on the global showpiece at the Concacaf Women's U20 Championship in January next year.

The Concacaf giants are aiming to win their first world title since 2012 and their overall fourth to outnumber three-time winners as the most successful nation in competition history.

Fifa is yet to award the hosting rights to the West African nation since their inspection visit in August revealed a few conditions the Nigerians still need to meet.

However, US Soccer has somehow revealed the event will be held on African soil.

"The next Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup – to be held in Nigeria -- will be the 10th world championship tournament contested at this age level," US Soccer wrote on its website.

"The USA has participated in the previous nine (the first two being held as U19 tournaments) and has won it three times, finishing third once and fourth twice, while painfully exiting the tournament on penalty kicks three times.

"Should the USA qualify through the Concacaf tournament early next year, it’s likely several future full team stars will be on display in Africa."

Apart from the USA, Nigeria along with Germany and have competed in every edition of the tournament since it was launched in 2002. Nigeria have reached the final in 2010 and 2014.

Nigeria are racing against time to meet all the required conditions to secure the hosting rights from Fifa as they seek to become the first nation to stage a Fifa women's tournament on the continent.