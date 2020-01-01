Uruguay vs Brazil on US TV: How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL World Cup qualification matches

Two of South America's most renowned national teams lock horns in Montevideo in the fourth round of qualifiers for Qatar 2022

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying returns this week as the 10 South American nations compete for a place at World Cup 2022 in .

And Tuesday delivers a mouth-watering fixture as early pace-setters visit at Montevideo's venerable Estadio Centenario.

CONMEBOL qualifiers can be watched through Fanatiz. The streaming platform offers the option to watch each game in the US..

How to watch vs Uruguay on US TV

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel November 17 3:00pm / 6pm Uruguay vs Brazil Fanatiz

What has happened to Uruguay and Brazil so far in CONMEBOL's World Cup 2022 qualification?

Uruguay endured mixed fortunes in October's opening qualifiers, squeezing past 2-1 thanks to Maxi Gomez's last-gasp goal before coming unstuck at altitude in Quito as romped to a 4-2 win.

The Celeste fared far better on Friday, breezing past Colombia 3-0 in Barranquilla to inflict a first qualifying defeat on Carlos Queiroz's charges. Luis Suarez netted a penalty - his fourth goal in just three games, all from the spot - while Edinson Cavani and substitute Darwin Nunez were also on target for the away side.

Watch now with Fanatiz English

Watch now with Fanatiz Spanish

Watch now with Fanatiz Portuguese

Brazil, meanwhile, ended that first double-header tied with at the top of the CONMEBOL standings as the only two sides to win both their games, downing and 5-0 and 4-2 respectively.

And the Selecao ensured it would enter the weekend in first place with victory over last week, albeit one they were made to work for. Roberto Firmino finally broke the deadlock 20 minutes into the second half to end the Vinotinto's stout resistance in Sao Paulo, leaving the giants with a perfect nine points from nine so far.

Uruguay and Brazil team news and preview

Uruguay will have to do without star striker and its all-time top goalscorer Luis Suarez after the man tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Oscar Tabarez will otherwise likely choose to repeat the side that was so impressive in Barranquilla, with Nicolas de la Cruz's early withdrawal oweing to tactical rather than fitness considerations.

Brazil lost Neymar and young full-back Gabriel Menino to injury ahead of the international week but also came through their Friday fixture without selection issues.

Douglas Luiz picked up a yellow card against Venezuela and is one of only two Brazil players currently on a booking, along with Thiago Silva.

Probable Uruguay XI: Campana; Caceres, Gimenez, Godin, Vina; Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, De la Cruz; Nunez, Cavani.

Probable Brazil XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, T. Silva, Lodi; E. Ribeiro, Allan, Douglas Luiz/Arthur; Richarlison, Jesus, Firmino.

CONMEBOL's World Cup 2022 qualification table ahead of Matchday 4

# Country P W D L GD Pts 1 Brazil 3 3 0 0 8 9 2 Argentina 3 2 1 0 2 7 3 Ecuador 3 2 0 1 2 6 4 Uruguay 3 2 0 1 2 6 5 3 1 2 0 1 5 6 Chile 3 1 1 1 1 4 7 Colombia 3 1 1 1 0 4 8 Peru 3 0 1 2 -4 1 9 Venezuela 3 0 0 3 -5 0 10 Bolivia 3 0 0 3 -7 0

Watch the South American Qualifiers live on Fanatiz. Get your National Team’s bundle and get 3 months free