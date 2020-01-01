'Upamecano on his way to being world-class' – RB Leipzig defender backed to learn from PSG gaffe

A high-profile mistake led to the opener against the French side in midweek and the defender's boss has faith that he will improve his judgement

coach Julian Nagelsmann expects Dayot Upamecano will eventually learn from his mistake against but acknowledges these errors are occurring too often.

Highly-rated defender Upamecano gifted PSG the opener in Wednesday's clash, although Leipzig recovered to claim a potentially vital 2-1 win.

The defender attempted to bring the ball out of defence in the sixth minute before turning back and looking for goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, only to pass the ball straight to Moise Kean, who fed Angel Di Maria to score.

Upamecano - linked with - later conceded a penalty, too, before Leipzig started their fightback, but it was the early error that most concerned Nagelsmann as a pattern appears to be emerging.

"The mistakes he's making are all starting the same way," Nagelsmann said. "He wants to pass the ball to the attackers right away once he's won it. That simply does not work all the time.

"I can see a learning curve. Against Hertha, we've had similar situations, the same at the start of the second half against Gladbach, where we end up defending one against two players.

"He has to recognise when he can play the ball forward and when not. He is used to playing the ball forward fast to create a counter-attack.

"He grew up like this during his first year at Leipzig, when this was the main tactic. Now the next step has to come."

Nagelsmann added: "In general, Upamecano is on his way to world-class, but he has to stop these things, obviously. He knows it himself, he is very critical of himself.

"It's a learning curve, he only has good intentions and wants to create attacks for us. He simply needs to recognise the right moment to switch from defence to attack.

"Today he should have played the ball to Peter Gulacsi.

"It's the same when attacking. There are moments where you simply have to get the ball back, and then there are moments that are about scoring a goal.

"Recognising this situation is a learning curve which he will succeed in, simply because he is that talented. I hope he will succeed soon, because then we have less distance to go."