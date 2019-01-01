Unstoppable Salah hits Liverpool half-century vs Newcastle

The Egypt international turned on the style once again for Saturday’s early kickoff

Mohamed Salah has now been directly involved in 50 Premier League goals for at home after another dazzling display to down on Saturday.

The Reds ran out 3-1 winners against the Magpies despite falling behind after Jetro Willems’ seventh-minute opener, with Salah influential in their comeback.

The international was making his 41st appearance for the Merseysiders at Anfield, and marked the occasion with the hosts’ third goal during a superlative display.

Salah now has 50 combined goals/assists in 41 Premier League games at Anfield.



It works out at 1.2 decisive contributions per match for the Reds at home.



Unstoppable (@OptaJoe's words, not mine) is an understatement! pic.twitter.com/bugjdA1bj2 — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) September 14, 2019

While two-goal Sadio Mane steals the headlines, Salah’s contribution takes his tally for goals and assists at Anfield to 50, according to Opta.

Of that half-century, the former man has 36 goals and 14 assists, demonstrating the sheer volume of his impact in the final third for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Currently, Salah is averaging 1.2 decisive contributions per match in league games at the Reds’ home, and, considering his form, it’s perhaps little surprise that Liverpool’s victory on Saturday means they become the first side in top-flight history to win 14 consecutive matches while scoring two goals or more in each victory.

Liverpool’s win extends their 100-percent record to the season, and the reigning European champions now have 15 points after five matches.