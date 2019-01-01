'Undisciplined' Icardi will fit right in with PSG, says Di Canio

The former Italy star criticised both the forward and his new club following his recent loan move

Paolo Di Canio blasted Mauro Icardi following the forward's move to , calling the Argentinian striker "undisciplined" while adding that he is "incapable of doing anything a modern striker should be able to do".

The former striker finally departed the club just ahead of the close of the transfer window, ending a months-long standoff between the striker and his agent and wife Wanda Nara and the Italian club.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy at San Siro in January and then excluded from training with the rest of the squad this season, prompting links with the likes of , , and .

But it was PSG who swooped in and signed the forward, who agreed a one-year contract extension that keeps him tied to Inter until 2022 while joining PSG on loan for the season.

The club have given PSG a reported €70 million option to buy Icardi at the end of the campaign as part of the loan deal.

Di Canio, though, says Icardi and PSG are a match made in heaven as he fired criticism at the player, his wide and the club.

"But seriously, why did Ancelotti want someone like Icardi, unable to apologise to his team-mates for the words of his wife-agent," he said according to Il Mattino.

"And then, also from a technical point of view, Carlo needs an imaginative striker like [Dries] Mertens. Icardi scores only when the ball arrives with a cross from the end line. For the rest, incapable of doing anything a modern striker should be able to do.

"If he does not score he never gives a hand to the team. Him at PSG? No wonder, because the French club is the natural landing place for undisciplined players."

Icardi was prolific during his time at Inter, having scored 124 goals in 219 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

The forward could be in line to make his PSG debut in against this weekend.

After that, the club will turn its focus towards the start of the and a marquee matchup against in their opening group match.