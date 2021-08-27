Uefa Europa League: Moses' Spartak Moscow, Ndidi's Leicester City and Osimhen's Napoli drawn in the same group

Friday's draw in Istanbul has thrown up some mouth-watering match-ups that would involve African players

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli, Victor Moses’ Spartak Moscow and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City have been placed together in Group C of the Uefa Europa League.

The upcoming games in the group would reunite several African stars including Kelechi Iheanacho, Ghana’s Daniel Amartey, Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Zambia’s Patson Daka and Algeria duo Faouzi Ghoulam and Adam Ounas.

They also have Polish giants Legia Warsaw to contend with in Group C.

In Group, Islam Slimani’s Lyon will face Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo’s Rangers alongside Sparta Prague and Brondby for a chance to advance in the tournament.

After his contribution in helping Olympiacos avoid defeat in Armenia on Thursday night, Henry Onyekuru's new team are paired Mbwana Samatta and Bright Osayi-Samuel's Fenerbahce in Group D with Royal Antwerp and Eintracht Frankfurt completing the pairing.

Mbaye Diagne and Sofiane Feghouli's Galatasaray are in Group E and they are expected to battle Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow and French club Marseille.

Article continues below

Paul Onuachu’s and Cyriel Dessers' Genk were pooled alongside Said Benrahma's West Ham United, Rapid Wien and Dinamo Zagreb in Group H.

Moses played a role in Spartak Moscow's qualification for the secondary European competition with his contribution of four goals and two assists which helped them finish second in the Russian Premier League last season.

The 30-year-old's stay was made permanent earlier this summer as he penned a two-year deal which ended his nine-year stint at Chelsea.