Uefa confirm Champions League schedule for Oshoala's Barcelona

The European authorities have released details of the final stages that will take place in August on Friday

Uefa has confirmed the allocated venues and kick-off times for the postponed Women's final stage schedule.

Last week, Uefa confirmed that the remaining fixtures of the 2019-20 club tournament will be concluded as a mini-competition from the quarter-finals onward following the coronavirus shutdown.

Uefa also named two Spanish venues - San Mames Stadium in Bilbao and Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian as the host venues in August.

On Friday, the draw of the final stage took place at the Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, with a quarter-final tie between Oshoala's Barca and to take place in Bilbao on August 21.

Holders will battle at the same venue on August 22 while Glasgow City will tackle in San Sebastian on August 21 before will face next day.

The winner of Glasgow City/Wolfsburg will take on the victor of Atletico/ in San Sebastian in the semi-finals on August 25, while Arsenal/PSG will engage Lyon/Bayern in Bilbao the next day.

The winner of the first semi-final will face the winner of the second semi-final at the Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian on August 30.

On Oshoala's part, she will look to return from holiday in high spirits on July 13 as Barcelona seek to repeat their fairytale run last season, when they battle Atletico in the first-ever all-Spanish tie.

In last year's finals, Oshoala came on late to net a consolation goal for the Catalans to become the first African to score in a Uefa Women's Champions League final against Lyon.

This term, she has continued to shine brightly, netting 26 times in all competitions to help Luis Cortes' side secure their first league title in five years, without recording a defeat in 21 matches.

Having won two titles, the four-time Africa Women's Player of the Year will be keen to inspire her side to a continental success.