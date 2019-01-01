UEFA Champions League: How to watch live streaming of Tottenham v Ajax & Barcelona v Liverpool
After an excruciating wait, the UEFA Champions League is back with the four remaining teams set to lock horns in the semifinals.
There is no shortage of some exciting match ups with English giants Liverpool set to travel to Camp Nou to take on FC Barcelona while Tottenham Hotspur play hosts to a thrilling Ajax side.
Viewers in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia and Laos will be able to watch the live stream of both the UEFA Champions League clashes on all platforms of Goal .
Apart from the websites, the live streaming of the two clashes will be available on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms of Goal Thailand, Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos.
May 1, Wednesday
Tottenham v Ajax – New White Hart Lane, 2.00 am (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3.00 am (Philippines)
May 2, Thursday
Barcelona v Liverpool – Camp Nou, 2.00 am (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3.00 am (Philippines)
The streaming links shall be made available on the Facebook and Twitter platforms of Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos on the two matchdays.
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
Goal Thailand
Goal Philippines
Goal Cambodia
Goal Laos
Viewers are requested to keep an eye on the above platforms on May 1 and May 2 to be able to view the live streams of the two mouthwatering fixtures.