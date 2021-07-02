Uche Ikpeazu: Ugandan star leaves Wycombe Wanderers for Middlesbrough

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year contract to move clubs in England

Ugandan international Uche Ikpeazu has sealed a transfer from Wycombe Wanderers to Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old completed the formalities of his move ahead of the start of pre-season training after Boro agreed a deal with Wycombe for his services.

Middlesbrough have confirmed the arrival of the striker on their official website by stating: “Uche [Ikpeazu] has become the club’s third signing of the summer after joining from Wycombe Wanderers and has signed a three-year contract.”

Boro boss Neil Warnock said on the signing: “I’ve always liked Uche back to when he was at Hearts and I watched him a few times. He looks raw at times but he’s so keen and dedicated wherever he plays and I think the fans will really get behind him because he’s such a 100% player.

“I was really impressed in my meetings with him with his dedication and desire to do well for Middlesbrough. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

The statement continued: "Ikpeazu scored against Middlesbrough at Adams Park last season with a terrific strike and he was Wycombe’s leading goalscorer in a campaign that ultimately saw them relegated from the Championship on the final day of the season, their fate sealed, ironically, at the Riverside.

"The striker was a product of Reading’s Academy before he went on to join Watford. Loan spells with Crewe, Doncaster, Port Vale, and Blackpool all followed before a two-season spell at Cambridge produced 22 goals in 80 appearances.

"He went on to be a runner-up in the Scottish Cup during a spell in the SPL with Hearts before returning south of the border at the start of last season when he signed for newly promoted Wycombe."

Millwall, Derby, and Nottingham Forest were all also linked with the Chairboys man but Middlesbrough have secured his services.

Wycombe have thanked the player for his services and wished him the best of luck.

“Thanks for a brilliant season @UcheIkpeazu, and good luck at @Boro.”

Last October, the then-Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry named Ikpeazu in the provisional squad to face South Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match but he could not make his debut as the match was postponed.