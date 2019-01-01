U23 Afcon: Watford’s Dele-Bashiru and FSV Mainz’s Awoniyi lead Nigeria squad

Coach Imama Amapakabo has selected his team for the championship billed for North Africa with the duo making the cut

’s Tom Dele-Bashiru and FSV ’s Taiwo Awoniyi headline the U23 squad for the 2019 U23 .

Coach Imama Amapakabo picked his team after Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat of Nasarawa United in a test game.

The Olympic Eagles are hoping to defend the title won four years ago in when they commence their campaign against Cote d’Ivoire on November 9.

Former man Kelechi Nwakali, Ndfreke Effiong, Sincere Seth and Olisa Ndah made the cut, as well as ’s Orji Okonkwo and captain Azubuike Okechukwu.

After their clash with the Ivorians, they will try and Zambia for size in Group B at Al Salam Stadium.

Hosts are zoned in Group A alongside , and Mali with their matches set to be held at Cairo International Stadium.

The top three teams at the tourney will represent Africa in the men’s football event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



FULL TIME

Goalkeepers: Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Mohammed Galadima (Nasarawa United); Kingdom Osayi (Giant Brillers)

Defenders: Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars); Samuel Atavti (Esperance FC, ); Valentine Ozornwafor (UD Almeria, ); Sincere Seth (Boluspor FC, ); Josiah Chukwudi (Spartak Tranava, Slovakia); Anthony Izuchukwu (Nest Sotra, Norway); Bitok Stephen (FC Isloch, Belarus)

Midfielders: Sunusi Ibrahim (Nasarawa United); Aliyu Yau Adam (Spartak Jurmala, Latvia); Muyiwa Olabiran (Tambov FC, ); Kelechi Nwakali (FC , Spain); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Sunday Faleye (Wacker FC, ); Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford FC, ); Azubuike Okechukwu (Basaksehir FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Orji Okwonkwo (Bologna FC, ); Taiwo Awoniyi (FSV Mainz 05, ); Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England)