Tyson Fury announces sponsorship deal with local club Morecambe

The WBC heavyweight champion's 'Gypsy King' brand will be featured on the League One club's shorts next season

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury has announced a new sponsorship deal with Morecambe. The WBC heavyweight champion will sponsor the League One outfit's shorts through his 'Gypsy King' brand for the duration of the 2022-23 season.

Morecambe narrowly survived their first-ever season in English football's third tier and will be hoping that Fury brings them some extra luck for the upcoming campaign. The 33-year-old claimed he was retired after his last victory over Dillian Whyte, and is now venturing into the football world by partnering with his local club.

What has Fury said about his deal with Morecambe?

"Hi Tyson Fury here, big announcement, the Gypsy King has just sponsored my local club Morecambe Football Club," Fury said in a video posted on the club's official Twitter account.

"Let's have a fantastic season and smash it. Come on the boys! And the girls! Get up!"

The two-time heavyweight champion added in a statement on Morecambe's website: "I love the Morecambe area and it is a pleasure to be able to support my local club."

Morecambe 'proud' to bring Fury on board

Morecambe have also stated that they plan to announce an extended sponsorship deal with Fury in the near future, with backroom chief Martin Thomas confident that the boxer can help the club continue to boost their global profile.

The club's head of commercial has said of the partnership with Fury: "We have a great relationship with Tyson and are proud to wear his Gypsy King brand on the first-team shorts for the forthcoming campaign.

"Tyson is a fantastic ambassador for the Morecambe area and it's fantastic to have him onboard. Tyson is one of the most recognisable names in the world of sport, and will bring worldwide recognition Club.

"He will join a ever-growing list of commercial partners, alongside both local and national brands as well as local businesses the Club have signed in recent seasons. We now have a huge reach across the globe, with further presence on a worldwide stage due to this partnership."