'Two champions, one trophy' - Twitter reacts to final day title drama between Man City and Liverpool

Despite their win against Wolves at Anfield, City’s win over Brighton crushed Jurgen Klopp’s side's title dreams

Fans are pleased with how the Premier League title race went down to the wire with the two closest rivals and grabbing comfortable wins.

Following Glenn Murray's opener for at the Amex Stadium, Manchester City bounced back from a goal down to lift their second consecutive league title, thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan.

Sadio Mane's double was not enough to secure Liverpool's first Premier League crown since 1990 as the Reds defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Anfield, but it secured a club-record 97 points in a single-league season.

The gap between champions City and Jurgen Klopp's men was just a point and football enthusiasts are thrilled with how the title fight played out over the course of the last few months.

Liverpool lost just one game the whole season and did not win the league, what a season' what a league. — Waciew (@waciew) May 12, 2019

Liverpool were really good but their strive only pushed and brought out the best of Man City — KY (@kayode_10) May 12, 2019

Someone said @lfc finished with a strong 2•1 😂😂😂#LIVWOL — Iamking oge (@iamkingoge) May 12, 2019

From the bottom of my large heart, I feel so sorry for Liverpool fans,players and staff. They couldn’t win the league with 97 points and 1 defeat for a whole long ass season. It’s pathetic, rather unfortunate .🤦🏽‍♂️ — Andrèjs (@Andrejs_dan) May 12, 2019

These Liverpool fans are very hopeful lots. I love how they held on till the end but you know they’ll never walk alone, they would not just walk away with the trophy 😁 — Bibasucre (@ib_granville) May 12, 2019

No matter what happens i still love my LIVERPOOL #YNWA — Mabelconfectionaries (@tweetmabel) May 12, 2019

Manchester City - 1st Class (5.0)

Liverpool - Strong 2:1 (4.49)

- 2:1 (3.7)

- 2:1 (3.5)

- 2:2 (3.48)

- Strong Pass 😂😂😂 (1.7) — Sirius Black (@datblacboi) May 12, 2019

We gave it the best shot. Being perfect is not enough these days. #YNWA — SnailMan (@laurentdarl) May 12, 2019

I dunno how I’ll tell my children that Liverpool had the opportunity of winning the league twice and bottled both — Bloke (@Sir_Seaman) May 12, 2019

25 points gap between City and the team in 3rd. Imagine the #PremierLeague without Liverpool. City would have been declared Champions last December.



Thank you @LFC — Adeola Amosun (@Adeolamanuel) May 12, 2019

Oh how i wish they will just say #LIVERPOOL & #MANCITY should play against each other. Winner wins #PremierLeague trophy 😃 i pity for #LIVERPOOL 😋 — Ebuka Ojukwu (@trendytoby) May 12, 2019

We fought till there was no battle in the @premierleague again this season. What a season! What a team! What a family! Liverpool ended with a strong second class upper. Hopefully we win the champions league to crown it off. #LIVWOL #bbcfootball #Liverpool #YNWAِ #PremierLeague — Solak (@solak_official) May 12, 2019