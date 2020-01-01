Two bids lodged for Sevilla star Diego Carlos amid talk of interest from Liverpool & Man City

The highly-rated Brazilian defender is the subject of mounting interest from England, with it possible that his €75m release clause could be triggered

have received two bids from for highly-rated defender Diego Carlos, Goal has learned, with the Brazilian having sparked talk of interest from and .

There is no suggestion that they are the clubs to have made a move, but the South American’s stock is certainly on the rise.

The 27-year-old centre-half was snapped up by Sevilla in the summer of 2019 for just €15 million (£14m/$17m) from – in another show of Monchi’s transfer acumen.

More teams

A little over a year later and he is considered to have been one of the top defensive performers in La Liga during the 2019-20 campaign and a cornerstone of the project being pieced together at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

It does, however, remain to be seen how long he will be sticking around in his current surroundings.

Carlos’ valuation has rocketed, to the point that a €75m (£68m/$86m) release clause may no longer be enough to deter his suitors.

A number of teams across Europe are closely monitoring the South American’s situation, with Sevilla fully aware of the interest that a prized asset is generating.

The club’s president, Jose Castro, has told Radio Marca of the unwelcome attention ahead of what promises to be an interesting transfer market in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic: “I do not know what is going to happen.

“It seems that the market will be strange and I do not want to talk about purchases and sales at this point. Now is not the time to talk about transfers.”

While Castro is eager to avoid the discussion, Goal can confirm that two enquiries from English clubs have been lodged.

The first arrived in June, with the second rung in a few days ago.

Both have been given the same response, with Sevilla making it clear that they will not be entering into any talks for as long as their focus remains locked on a bid for Europa League glory.

Only when their season comes a close will they even consider negotiations.

The Spanish outfit have also pointed out to any would-be suitors that Carlos will only be allowed to leave if his full release clause is triggered.

Article continues below

Sevilla are under no pressure to sell, despite the financial impact of Covid-19, and are readying themselves for football in 2020-21.

With that taken into account, and the current ambitions of the club in continental competition, any advances for Carlos will be knocked back.

If interested parties return later in the summer, it will take €75m in order for Sevilla to be enticed to the table.