Two assists for Olunga as Kashiwa Reysol see off Tokyo FC

The Wednesday victory ensured the Harambee Star and club teammates ended a two-match losing streak

international Michael Olunga registered two assists as Kashiwa Reysol bounced back with a 3-1 win over Tokyo FC.

Olunga was not lucky to get what had become a routine goal as he chases his Golden Boot dream. The Harambee Star has 23 goals – with the last goal coming up against Gamba Osaka - from as many matches and remains the clear leader in the top-scorers’ chart after 25 games.

Ataru Esaka scored the opener for Kashiwa Reysol in the 28th minute before Cristiano da Silva added the second two minutes after the start of the second half. Da Silva’s goal came courtesy of Olunga’s first assist of the match as they dominated the tie away from home.

Adaliton da Silva scored the only goal for the home side that denied Olunga’s team a win and a clean sheet.

A combination between the Brazilian and the former striker again in the 75th minute led to a third goal for Kashiwa Reysol.

Da Silva scored his second goal with Olunga’s direct involvement through an assist as the 2019 J2 League champions picked up a victory that saw them hit a 40-point mark.

Olunga had scored his 22nd goal of the season against Shonan Bellmare when they were defeated 3-2 on October 18. The centre-forward recorded a brace that helped Kashiwa Reysol down Vissel Kobe 4-3 on October 10.

The Wednesday assists came as former Harambee Stars defender James Situma praised him for work done in .

“He has been scoring for the national team and he is currently doing a good job for the club,” Situma told Goal. “So, I believe when he turns out for the national team again, his form will not be affected by the coaching changes.

“It is an advantage for the national team that he is in good form because it will be very easy to transfer the form to the national side.”

The win was not enough for Kashiwa Reysol to close in on Tokyo who are fourth with 47 points. Olunga is expected to lead Kashiwa Reysol’s attack again when they will host Shimizu S-Pulse on October 31.