Turkey-based Acquah sets sights on Ghana return after post-Afcon snub

The Yeni Malatyaspor midfielder speaks on his international ambitions after a year of absence

international Afriyie Acquah has targeted a return to national duty.

The -based midfielder has been in the wilderness since the Black Stars' disappointing showing at the (Afcon) in in June/July last year.

After being snubbed by former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah for an Afcon 2021 qualifying double-header against and Sao Tome and Principe last November, the Yeni Malatyaspor man was again unlucky when new Black Stars coach CK Akonnor named his first squad for back-to-back games against Sudan in March.

“I’m hoping to make a return to the national team despite missing the first call-up C.K Akonnor made,” Acquah told Suncity Radio.

“I believe I’m still in his plans because he had a limited or short time to name his squad [for the Sudan double-header].

"I’m aware he went around Europe to monitor some of the players, so I hope he will give me the chance when the need arises."

Acquah also sheds light on life in Turkey during the Covid-19 standstill. He joined Yeni Malatyaspor on a free transfer last summer after a stint with Italian side .

"It is true that I’ve missed home," said the 28-year-old.

"Right now we are indoors doing nothing so it makes me miss home and everything that much.

"For my mother, she recently visited me in Turkey so I’m cool but I’ve missed other family members and friends back in Ghana and wish to be back at home and spend quality time with them."

Acquah made his international debut for Ghana in 2012, going on to feature at the 2014 World Cup and the 2015, 2017 and 2019 Afcon tournaments.