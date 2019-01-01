Tunisia’s Saad Bguir joins Saudi’s Abha Club

Following the expiry of his contract with the Tunis-based team, the midfielder has teamed up with Abdulrazzaq Elchabi’s men

international Saad Bguir has joined newly promoted Saudi Pro League side Abha Club on a free transfer.

After his contract ended with Esperance Sportive de Tunis, the midfielder has departed the Olympic Stadium of Rades.

This season, Bguir made 27 appearances for Moine Chaabani’s men and recently helped them to clinch their fourth Caf trophy.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Saudi's club.

🔴 رسمياً ..

أنهت إدارة نادي #ابها إجراءات تسجيل اللاعب الدولي التونسي #سعد_بقير بعقد يمتد لمدة سنتين ، لتمثيل الفريق الأول في دوري كأس الأمير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين . #نادي_ابها #تعاقدات_ابها pic.twitter.com/vF67se7rqs — نادي أبها السعودي (@abhaFC) June 1, 2019

Bguir joined Esperance in 2015 and played a key role as the Tunis-based team won two Tunisian titles, one Cup, one Super Cup, and two Caf Champions League trophies.

The midfielder has not featured for the Cartage Eagles since helping them to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

He will hope to be recalled to the squad for the 2019 in , which starts on June 21.

Tunisia have been drawn in Group E along with Angola, Mali and Mauritania.