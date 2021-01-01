'Tuchel is doing a sensational job' - Emerson hails Chelsea boss for his immediate impact

The Italian full-back is confident that the Blues are heading in the right direction under the former PSG coach

Thomas Tuchel is "doing a sensational job" at Chelsea, according to Emerson Palmieri, who has hailed the Chelsea boss for the immediate impact he's had at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were in danger of slipping out of the race for a top-four Premier League finish before Tuchel was drafted in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January.

The German has since masterminded a rapid turnaround in fortunes, leaving Emerson in no doubt that the Blues can go onto achieve great things under his stewardship.

What's been said?

"Thomas arrived here and, on the first day, we noticed the organisation that his team has," Palmieri told Globo Esporte.

"He shows us a lot of videos, details and information that help us a lot on the pitch. The team is well organised, and he’s doing a sensational job.

"We need to take advantage of this, get the best out of him. We have entered the final stage of the season, we have the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League, and we just need to work out some details and keep doing what we are doing."

Tuchel's record at Chelsea

Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Sunday to progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, extending their unbeaten run with Tuchel at the helm to 14 games across all competitions in the process.

The 47-year-old has overseen 10 wins and four draws since his appointment, with Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Tottenham all beaten by the resurgent Blues over the past two months.

What can Chelsea achieve come the end of 2020-21?

Chelsea's 3-0 aggregate victory against Atletico saw them reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Juventus' conquerors Porto.

Tuchel could deliver a double if the Blues can go all the way in Europe and the FA Cup, with Manchester City next up in the last four of the latter competition.

The west London outfit could also finish as high as second in the Premier League if they continue on their current trajectory as a home fixture against West Brom awaits after the international break.

Does Emerson have a future at Chelsea under Tuchel?

Emerson had been frozen out by Lampard in the first half of the season, leading to speculation that he could leave the Bridge in the summer transfer window.

Tuchel has also only used the Italy international sparingly, but he played the full 90 minutes against Sheffield United and is fully embracing the strong competition for places within the squad at present.

"This is good for me, because you’re playing with the best players in the world," he added. "Every day you have to do your best, and every day you have to dedicate yourself to the maximum, because you know that there’s a guy there who’s in your shadow, at a very high level.

"I’m with players from major national teams, I respect their work, and I’m also respected. And I believe that our group is very good, has a very nice unity, and we are living a moment of great joy after qualifying in the Champions League and a good sequence in the Premier League."

