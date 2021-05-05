'Tuchel for Lampard is the best managerial decision' - Twitter celebrates Chelsea's progress to Champions League final
Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor has been described as ‘the best managerial decision this season’ after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg of their Uefa Champions League semi-final match.
Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount in each half of Wednesday’s encounter were enough for the hosts to grab a 3-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid.
The Blues will tackle Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final scheduled for the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 29 and they are also in contention for the FA Cup as they will face Southampton in the final on May 15.
Tuchel's impact at Stamford Bridge has been impressive so far and fans seems to have understood the club's decision to show former captain Lampard the exit door after a poor run of results in January.