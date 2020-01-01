Tshabalala vs Mexico 10 years on: A goal for all Africa?

The opening goal of the 2010 World Cup was perhaps the most memorable strike of the competition, and spawned a classic line of commentary

Ten minutes after half-time in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup, Siphiwe Tshabalala crashed home a rocket to announce lift-off in the first Mundial to be hosted on the African continent.

Following a first half in which had had a goal ruled out for offside and tested Itumeleng Khune on multiple occasions, put together a move of real quality, culminating in Kagisho Digkacoi's delightful through ball which set Tshabalala away.

In two touches, he sculpted a moment he later described as the highlight of his career, coming as it did on the occasion of his 50th international appearance, in the opening game of not just a World Cup but the World Cup.

More teams

The finish itself was unerring, guided almost by fate's invisible hand toward the very top corner of the goal, far from the grasp of the flailing Oscar Perez. Then came the equally iconic celebration: four yellow shirts in a line, arms outstretched and then tucked in, pivoting to their left in a dance to the din of vuvuzela noise.

It was a moment so perfect, nothing could ruin it. Not the turgidity of the football that was to follow for the rest of the tournament, not the atrocious Jabulani ball that brought no one joy (aside perhaps Diego Forlan); not even perhaps the corniest bit of commentary Peter Drury will ever utter: "Goal for South Africa. Goal for all of Africa. Rejoice!"

Much of what the experienced commentator says in adorning the tapestry of football spectacle passes into folklore, and this was no different. However, it is difficult to escape a faintly patronizing air to the construction, unconscious though it may have been.

In what way exactly was Tshabalala's strike, gorgeous and true as it was, "for all of Africa"? Was the implication that an entire continent needed the validation of that goal?

Africa's first participation at the World Cup came in the secon edition, with in 1934, 76 years earlier.

A brace by Fawzi Abdulrahman in a 4-2 defeat to Hungary were the continent's first at a Mundial. Also, 2010 was not the first time an African side had scored the opening goal at a World Cup – that distinction is 's in 1990.

So impressive as this one was, it certainly was not a first in any significant sense that justified such a tag.

Sure, South Africa hosting the World Cup was very much a win for the continent. Since first entered the running in 1994, African bids had been pipped time and again at the final hurdle.

Following the controversy that trailed the award of the 2006 tournament to , Fifa announced a continental rotation, with Africa as the first beneficiary.

As such, when the rainbow nation won the right to host, there was certainly more than their own reputation and competence on the line. It was very much an 'African' World Cup in the eyes of the world, and so censure for any shortcomings would invariably spread around and taint future bids.

That, however, was an entirely separate matter from sporting merit, which is decided by events on the pitch.

There have been more meaningful goals to the African cause scored at World Cups: Maouhoub Ghazouani's goal in 1970 earned the first World Cup point for an African nation, Mokhtar Dhioub's a first win, Abderrazak Khairi's brace a first advance beyond the Group Stage, Roger Milla's a first participation in a quarter final.

Perhaps the biggest quantum leap for African interests at the World Cup came with an increase in slots from three to five in 1998 – that came via the combined efforts of the above, as well as Daniel Amokachi's howitzer in 1994 to secure knockout stage football for the third tournament running.

If ever there was a goal worth dubbing as serving the benefit of Africa as a whole, it would surely be one of the above.

Tshabalala's goal, well-taken as it was, worthy to set the ball rolling in any tournament in fact, was less a vindication of the continent than simply a true finish from the left boot of a player who has, as a result, become almost synonymous with the event. What it was, instead, was the highlight of a tournament that featured too few on the whole.

Tshabalala's goal was for the world.