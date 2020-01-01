‘Trophy win would be massive for Man Utd’ – Solskjaer’s assistant McKenna eager to take ‘big step’

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for FA Cup and Europa League honours this season, with their first-team coach determined to land major silverware

Winning a trophy in 2020 would “be massive” for , says Kieran McKenna, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s assistant admitting tangible success would be a “big step” forward for the club.

The Red Devils are approaching the three-year mark since they last lifted major silverware.

Jose Mourinho delivered three triumphs in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, but a barren run has been endured since then.

More teams

Solskjaer could get United back to winning ways this season, with his side still in the running for FA Cup and Europa League glory.

McKenna hopes a formula can be found in one of those competitions, allowing a feel-good factor to be returned to the Theatre of Dreams.

He told the club’s official website of an ongoing trophy hunt: “It would be massive. Everyone is very determined to make that happen.

“We can say it is a young group and one that has to grow, but it is Man United and everyone wants to be part of trophy-winning teams. That would be a big step.

“It's a group that is growing in experience. Last season, we had two quarter-finals where they came up short against in the and obviously in the .

“The first cup competition this season, we have just lost to over the course of two legs, 3-2, so they are gaining some experiences.

“We have a couple of players in the group who have won trophies, but for a lot of the group they haven't been to semi-finals, or finals, or competing for league titles, so they are only going to benefit from putting themselves to play in big games, in big semi-finals, in big finals, and when you get to those stages you want to win them.

Article continues below

“For the growth of the team, it is about the process of getting to those big matches, understanding what it takes to win them and the more they go through those experiences, the more likely they are to win trophies.”

United, alongside their exploits in knockout football, are also in the process of chasing down a top-four finish in the Premier League.

They sit ninth in the table at present, but can close the six-point gap to fourth-placed Chelsea when taking in a crucial trip to Stamford Bridge on Monday.