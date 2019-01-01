Troost-Ekong returns for Udinese after injury layoff

The Super Eagles defender missed his side's previous two games due to an adductor problem sustained last month but is fully recovered

have confirmed the return of William Troost-Ekong from injury, with the defender missing in action for the past two weeks.

Troost-Ekong was part of the Udinese side which trained on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Sunday's clash against .

The international suffered an adductor injury during his club's 1-1 draw against last month and, thus, missed their 2-0 loss to and the goalless stalemate against Milan at the weekend.

“Positive note of today is the return to the group of William Troost- Ekong, again [on the] field after the injury to the adductor suffered in occasion of the challenge with the Sassuolo,” read a statement on Udinese website.

Since his switch from Bursaspor last summer, Troost-Ekong has been a mainstay in Igor Tudor's set-up and has made 32 appearances so far.

With three matchdays to go, Udinese are battling to pull further away from the relegation zone. They are placed in 17th with 34 points, two more than 18th-placed .

A win at Frosinone on Sunday would brighten their chances of staying up, and they would hope the return of a proven performer in Troost-Ekong will keep their rearguard airtight.

The defender will aim to steer clear of further injury problems, seeing as he is set for a crucial role for Nigeria at the 2019 .

The biennial tournament starts on June 21 and the Super Eagles are placed in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.