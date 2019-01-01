Live Scores
Troost-Ekong motivates Udinese after ‘disappointing’ Napoli defeat

The White and Blacks suffered their second consecutive loss and the defender has urged his side not to let down their fighting spirit

William Troost-Ekong has sent a motivating message to his Udinese teammates after their 4-2 defeat to Napoli in Sunday’s Italian Serie A game.

On the back of their loss to Juventus, Davide Nicola’s men failed to bounce back from the setback at Stadio San Paolo, thus suffering their 14th defeat this season.

However, the former Gent defender has urged the White and Blacks to continue 'fighting' in an effort to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

“Disappointing result against a strong team but we must continue with this fighting spirit and courage,” Troost-Ekong tweeted.

The defeat has seen Udinese drop to the 16th spot in the league standings after gathering 25 points from 27 games.

Troost-Ekong will now shift his attention to the Super Eagles' African Cup of Nations qualifiers game against Seychelles and their friendly tie with Egypt on March 22 and 24 respectively.

