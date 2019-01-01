Troost-Ekong and Fofana shine as Udinese beat Cagliari

The Nigeria and Ivory Coast internationals made key impacts to help the White and Blacks end a five-game winless run

William Troost-Ekong and Seko Fofana delivered impressive performances as secured a 2-1 victory against in Saturday’s game.

After a five-game winless run, including last weekend’s defeat to , the African stars were at their best to ensure Luca Gotti’s men ended their miserable run of results at Dacia Arena.

international Troost-Ekong, who made his 15th league appearance in the encounter, had a 73% successful pass rate.

Fofana, meanwhile, was afforded his eighth start of the season and set up Rodrigo De Paul for the opening goal of the match in the 39th minute.

The visitors levelled through Joao Pedro before the 24-year-old international scored the match-winner with five minutes left to play.

The victory propelled the White and Blacks to 14th in the Serie A table after gathering 18 points from 17 games.

Troost-Ekong and Fofana will hope to help Udinese continue their winning ways when they take on Lecce on January 6, 2020.