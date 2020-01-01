Trippier charged for alleged breach of betting rules

The Football Association (FA) has charged Kieran Trippier with misconduct for allegedly breaching betting rules.

The full-back is said to have broken E8(1)(a)(ii) and (b) in July last year, around the time he moved to from .

Trippier is said to have broken the rule which forbids players from betting or instructing others to bet on matters concerning "football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters".

More teams

The other rule he has allegedly breached pertains to passing on information obtained through his "position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time" which has then been used for betting.

Article continues below

A statement from English football's governing body read: "Kieran Trippier has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019.

"He has until 18 May 2020 to provide a response."

More to follow...