Trending: Nigerians storm social media to mock Tunisia after Afcon elimination

Shina Oludare
Tunisia’s ouster from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after a 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso has Nigerian fans talking on social media.
Dango Ouattara’s first half effort was enough for ten-man Stallions to silence the 2004 African champions in the quarter-final encounter staged at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Saturday.
Even at their opponents' numerical disadvantage, the Carthage Eagles could not restore parity as they kissed the competition goodbye.
Having in mind that it was the North Africans who kicked Augustine Eguavoen's Super Eagles out in the Round of 16, Nigerians mocked the elimination of Mondher Kebaier’s men.