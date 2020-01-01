Traore, Boly, Saiss: Wolves' African DNA

While the Malian attacker packs a punch, the influence of two key figures in defence shouldn’t be understated

Wolverhampton Wanderers are arguably the Premier League’s most cohesive team, and are a side who are greater than the sum of their parts.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops aren’t just a collection of individuals doing their own thing, rather the Portuguese has created a genuine team in every sense of the word. Of the current sides in the top half, perhaps only this season’s new boys rival them for hard work, togetherness and compactness.

While Nuno’s side came about after heavy investment, Chris Wilder’s army are a team of bargain signings. Still, games against both sides can be likened to intermittent visits to the dentist, such is the nature of the managers' influence over their clubs.

At , while Raul Jimenez, scorer of 17 Prem goals this term, is probably the team’s most important attacker, Adama Traore has been important in their push for the spots this term.

The former man’s immense improvement has been crucial to the team’s success in their second season in the big time. He’s scored four and set up nine goals in 35 appearances (26 starts). Last season, the attacker managed a solitary goal and assist in 29 top flight appearances.

In fairness, he only made nine starts in the preceding campaign but his increased minutes and direct goal contributions suggest Nuno is now harnessing a side of his game that many observers thought never existed.

Previously tagged an impact player, the effervescent attacker is now proving his worth from the start in 19/20. This is somewhat contradicted by the fact all but one of his 13 league goal involvements have been after half-time, although this is not by coincidence as Wolves are, by design, a second-half team.

This has been validated by the timing of the Wanderers’ goals since football resumed in June: they’ve netted eight times in their seven games, with only one coming before the interval. Even that was in first-half stoppage time (Jimenez’s penalty vs in gameweek 35), so the West Midlands team are perennially slow starters.

Still, despite Adama’s all-round improvement and constant combinations with Jimenez in the attacking third, Nuno’s stalwarts in central defence are equally important as the duo in the final third, if not more.

Indeed, the backline forms a solid foundation upon which Wolves play, evidenced by their stats from last season and this term. Their 46 goals conceded was joint-fifth in the division and second-best of the best-performing promoted sides in their maiden campaigns since the advent of the Prem. Sheffield United, currently on 35, could become the outright best ahead of Ipswich Town (42 in 2000/01), pushing them to third barring a collapse in their final two games.

They’ve so-far conceded even fewer this season (38), a stat that, in part, can be attributed to Nuno switching things up defensively.

While two of the Portuguese trainer’s primary centre-backs – Conor Coady and Willy Boly – have remained, captain Romain Saiss has replaced Ryan Bennett in the back three, prompting an interesting change for the experienced Franco-Ivorian.

Having played as the left centre-half last term, the 29-year-old, the introduction of Saiss at the back has seen the ex- man deployed at RCB this year, with the North African utilised at LCB. Despite the Moroccan’s penchant for rash challenges, this move has seen Wolves concede fewer and lose lesser games this term.

With two games to play against and , the sixth-placed side are unlikely to concede the 46 from 18/19, while eight losses this year surely better last season’s 13.

Interestingly, the triumvirate of Saiss, Coady and Boly hadn’t lost any game they started together until a 2-0 defeat by at Molineux ended that run. This was soon followed by an unlucky 1-0 loss against Wilder’s Blades side, a goal that came in the final minute of second-half stoppage time.

Before Bukayo Saka’s spectacular 43rd-minute strike against Nuno’s team in gameweek 33, Wolves’ rearguard hadn’t been breached in 313 minutes since the restart, a remarkable run in itself. They’d conceded a miserly three shots on target before facing the Gunners, too, which emphasises how solid they are.

Two more crucial goals have been let in since; the first at Bramall Lane was an unlucky goal in stoppage time and a dubious penalty call against last time out which saw them lose a 1-0 lead with the last kick of the game.

Undoubtedly, Wolves’ defence is the bedrock of the West Midlands team’s approach, but who is their most important centre-half?

In fairness, all three complement each other nicely: the ever-present Coady’s organisational skills and passing ability are greatly valued, Saiss’ aggression and strength in aerial battles come in handy, while Boly’s positioning, aerial strength and consistency arguably make him the side’s best defender.

Interestingly, during the Ivorian’s lengthy layoff from mid-October to late January, Wolves kept only one clean sheet (a 2-0 win over ) in three months. His return to the XI led to successive shutouts against and , the fifth-best and third-best attacks in the league.

Only two goals were conceded in the next three games, both coming at Hotspur in a 3-2 win, statistically highlighting how Boly’s return prompted a return to the stingy backline observers had become accustomed to since their promotion.

The Ivorian has averaged better interceptions per game, tackles per game and clearances per match this term, while he’s made fewer costly errors as well, although realistically, playing significantly fewer games has likely contributed to the latter stat.

Boly’s 67 percent success rate in total duels also betters Saiss’ 61 percent and Coady’s 57 percent. This sits the West African among the top five players who have played 15 games or more, while his 75 percent aerial duels won puts him third behind Kortney Hause (75.76 percent) and Virgil van Dijk (76.05).

Indeed, the 29-year-old’s return was timely as the West Midlands side are a meaner defensive unit when he’s available.

Nuno’s trident of Africans have played a huge role in Wolves’ push for Champions League football this term. While the top four may be out of reach, the Portuguese will need Adama, Saiss and especially Boly at their best as they seek the club’s highest Premier League finish and mount a challenge for the in August.