African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal to offer Lacazette to Atletico Madrid for Partey

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Internacional battle Botafogo for Mikel

Ex- midfielder John Obi Mikel might be heading to with two clubs in Botafogo and Internacional interested in his services.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Internacional have joined the race to sign Mikel after admitting talks with rivals Botafogo.

The international left Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor over coronavirus fears in March, and he will decide his next move after the pandemic is over.

to offer Lacazette for Partey

Arsenal are ready to offer Alexandre Lacazette to as they look to seal the transfer of Thomas Partey, the Sun claims.

Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the international and the addition of Lacazette in the deal could see the £50million price tag on Partey reduced.

The 26-year-old has played 36 matches in all competitions this season and contributed three goals and one assist. His current contract is set to expire in 2022.

put price tag on Chelsea target Onana

Ajax are demanding at least £35 million for Chelsea target goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to the Telegraph.

The international, who has two years left on his current deal, has emerged as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge.

PSG and are also said to be interested in the signing of the 24-year-old who has been Ajax's no. 1 for the last four seasons.

want Choupo-Moting

Torino are ready to offer Eric Choupo-Moting a two-year deal when his PSG contract expires.

According to Tuttosport, the Serie A club will make an offer of €2 million per year to the Cameroon captain, half of his annual salary in Paris.

Choupo-Moting joined PSG from in 2018, however, he has struggled for regular playing time this season, making just nine appearances in this term.